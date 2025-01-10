Versailles: Science and Splendour – a 'blockbuster' exploration of 18th-century innovation

The show highlights how three French monarchs were fascinated with scientific research

Louis XVI Giving His Instructions to La Pérouse by Nicolas-André Monsiau
(Image credit: RMN / Christophe Fouin)
By
published

Courtly life in 18th century Versailles is widely remembered as "a world of pure fantasy frolics", said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian.

Yet for all the excess and absolutism associated with the reigns of Louis XIV, Louis XV and Louis XVI, the three monarchs took an impressively "progressive lead" when it came to scientific research. Their patronage gave rise to many remarkable developments in engineering, natural science and medicine. This "glittering" exhibition at the Science Museum looks past the clichés surrounding Versailles, and illustrates how the palace was in fact a hive of experimentation and ingenuity: indeed, even the building and its grounds were "a technological achievement", its gardens full of "state of the art innovations". Featuring a wide array of exquisite objects, from drawings to machines and scientific equipment to taxidermy, this is a "blockbuster" of a show that should not be missed.

