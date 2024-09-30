The best hot chocolates for a cosy treat
Seven places to get really good hot chocolate around the UK
As the temperatures drop and our final flush of an Indian summer fades, focus is shifting to where one can pick up a warming drink to lift the spirits. Here is our pick of the best places to pick up a hot chocolate.
The Clifton Observatory's Cafe 360
The best place for a "hot chocolate connoisseur" to enjoy a hot chocolate with a view over the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge, said Bristol Live's Ellie Kendall, is The Clifton Observatory. Their S'mores hot chocolate' consists of toasted marshmallow hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream, biscuit crumble, chocolate drops, toasted marshmallow and a Flake. This is proper chocolate unlike the chocolate powders you "often find in chains."
The Parlour at Fortnum and Mason, Piccadilly
For hot chocolate in the poshest of surroundings, Fortnum & Mason's The Parlour on London's Piccadilly just doors down from The Ritz is as high-falutin' as it gets. Take a seat on the pastel banquettes and choose from dark, milk, or salted caramel and "smother the gloopy treat in whipped cream and chocolate shavings", said Condé Nast Traveller.
The Chocolate Lounge, Grandtully
"Few take chocolate as seriously as Iain Burnett," said The Herald Scotland. His Hot Velvet Ganache won the Best Hot Chocolate In Europe award. The chocolatier's Highland Chocolatier empire has a "pretty special hot chocolate" in its "Chocolate Lounge" attached to his workshops. Opt for the Classic Hot Chocolate (a Velvet Truffle Ganache), or one that comes "infused with your choice of raspberry, orange, strawberry, cinnamon, chilli or peppermint."
Dark Sugars, Greenwich
The four-storey "Cacao House" in Greenwich whips up "thick hot chocolates" covered in a mix of white, milk and dark chocolate curls and sprinkles for a "super chocolatey hit", said Condé Nast Traveller. And you can stock up on chocolate to take away, too, including "tubs of hot chocolate inspired by West African flavours".
Goat Ledge, East Sussex
You can "pimp up" hot chocolates at this colourful cabin cafe right on St Leonards on Sea with alcoholic spirits, said Muddy Stilettos, whether that's with alcoholic White Russian or Triple Sec versions or, if you're looking for some calm, a shot of CBD. But it's the white lemon hot chocolate that takes some beating.
Luxe, Cirencester
If you need to drink your hot chocolate and take a photo of it, too, the Cotswolds' most "Insta-friendly" cafe, said So Gloucester, Luxe has a Terry's Chocolate Orange flavoured version, as well as Nutella, Biscoff and Kinder Bueno. Before you drain your cup, though, take a picture of the chocolate work of art next to its pretty pink flower wall.
Knoops, Rye
The first Knoops chocolate cafe was opened back in 2013 in Rye and now there are 13. Customers can choose "a completely customised chocolate-based drink" said Delicious magazine's Fiona Logan, with a menu that offers 22 different percentages of chocolate, 20 different hot chocolate blends, including vanilla and almonds, as well as different milks and "botanicals", such as dry spices, herbs, fruits and roots.
