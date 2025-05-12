Syria's Druze sect: caught in the middle of Israeli tensions

Israel has used attacks on religious minority by forces loyal to Syria's new government to justify strikes across the border

Druze clerics attend the funeral of members of the Syrian minority who were killed in recent sectarian clashes
More than 100 people, mostly from the Druze community, were killed near Syria's southern border with Israel last week
(Image credit: Shadi Al-Dubaisi / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Violence has once again broken out in fractured Syria between forces allied with the new Islamist regime and fighters from one of the country's religious minorities.

Dozens of members of the Druze community were killed in clashes with pro-government forces near Syria's southern border with Israel last week, according to the UK-based war monitoring service, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

