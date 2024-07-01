The 95% Muslim country that has banned the hijab

Outlawing the headscarf is the latest chapter in Tajikistan's clampdown on Islamic culture

Photo collage of an elderly Tajik woman wearing a hijab, with a huge hand hovering over her. In the background, there is a photo of the Ismail Samani statue arch framing her, and fragments of Tajik banknotes behind.
Ordinary Tajikistanis violating the ban will be fined the equivalent of £590, with steeper fines for government officials or religious leaders
By
published

You might not expect a country with a 95% Muslim population to ban the hijab but that's exactly what happened in Tajikistan last week.

The central Asian nation's parliament has approved a bill to outlaw the hijab, describing it as an "alien garment". It has also banned the practice of youngsters going door to door collecting money during Eid, said Free Press Kashmir.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

