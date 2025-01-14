Maha Kumbh Mela: world's largest religious festival gets under way in India

Politics of Hindu nationalism has cast a shadow over event touted as biggest ever gathering of humanity

Naga Sadhus take a holy dip at Sangam, confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers
As many as 400 million people could attend the six-week festival in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj
(Image credit: Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images)
By
published

Hindu devotees from across India flocked to the northern city of Prayagraj yesterday as the world's largest religious festival began.

Over the coming 45 days, an estimated 400 million Hindus are expected to come together for Maha Kumbh Mela. The festival is held every 12 years but the "Maha" or grand Kumbh Mela takes place only every 144 years, "marking the 12th Kumbh Mela and a special celestial alignment of the sun, moon and Jupiter", said The Guardian.

