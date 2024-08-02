India's visa temples offer divine intervention to hopeful migrants

Visitors believe the 'divine presence inside' can bless worshippers with a successful US visa application

Indian Hindu devotee Rajashekar Reddy (R) receive his passport after it is blessed by a priest at the Chilkur Balaji Temple
Every day more than 1,000 Hindus visit the Chilkur Balaji temple on the outskirts of Hyderabad to have their passports blessed
(Image credit: Noah Seelam / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published
in under the radar

"Some gods grant riches and others good luck, but one deity in India offers a much less nebulous fortune to his devotees: tickets to a new life in the United States."

Every day more than 1,000 Hindus visit the Chilkur Balaji temple on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the capital of India's southern Telangana state, "seeking a shot at the American dream", said an AFP report on France 24. The shrine has become known as the "visa temple"; visitors believe the "divine presence inside can bless worshippers with a successful visa application". 

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

