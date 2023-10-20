Durga Puja: majestic pandals centre of celebrations in India

The final five days of Durga Puja, one of India's grandest festivals, begin today.

The festival celebrates the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura and while festivities can last up to 10 days, worship begins on the sixth day.

During the following three days, "the goddess is worshipped in her various forms as Durga, Lakshmi, and Sarasvati", said Encyclopedia Britannica . The celebrations "end with Vijayadashami (“Tenth Day of Victory” ) when, amid loud chants and drumbeats, sacred images are carried in huge processions to local rivers, where they are immersed", added the website.

The "Goddess Durga symbolizes the divine forces (positive energy) known as divine shakti (feminine energy/power) that is used against the negative forces of evil and wickedness", said India Currents . She "protects her devotees from evil powers and safeguards them", the website added.

Modern festivities involve a vibrant tapestry of song, dance, fasting, feasts, elaborate decorations and grand ceremonies at temples.

A key part of the celebrations are the construction of ornate marquees, or pandals, where the idol of Goddess Durga is placed amid lavish food offerings. During the celebrations, festival-goers make their way from shrine to shrine in their local area, comparing different shrines and decorations in a tradition known as "pandal hopping".

The festival dates back to the 1500s in West Bengal, and became more important in the 20th century "during India's independence movement", with many considering the goddess "an icon for the country and its freedom struggle", said Culture Trip .

This year the festival has "earned a spot on UNESCO’s cultural heritage list thanks to their grandeur and historical significance", said Indian broadcaster CNBC TV 18.

The Week takes a look at some of the spectacular preparations taking place across the country.

An idol of the Hindu goddess Durga during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata (Image credit: Dibyangshu Sarkar/ AFP)

Another idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in Prayagraj (Image credit: Sanjay Kanojia /AFP)

A Durga idol at a pandal in Kolkata (Image credit: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An artist makes some final touches to the eyes of a 14ft face of an idol (Image credit: Samir Jana/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

A Kolkata artist at work on his Durga idol (Image credit: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image)

Devotees carry a Durga idol to the pandal ahead of festivities in Mumbai (Image credit: Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)