July 29 editorial cartoons
Tuesday’s political cartoons include a ghostly presence, fiery rhetoric, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How did Qatar become the world's peacemaker?
Today's Big Question Strong relationships, ideological pragmatism and neutral positioning has made the tiny Gulf state 'the diplomatic capital of the world'
-
The Macrons v. Candace Owens: consequences for conspiracy theorists?
Talking Point French president and his wife are suing the right-wing influencer over bizarre claims Brigitte Macron was born a man
-
Crossword: July 29, 2025
The Week's daily crossword