Why India is concerned at Bangladesh's 'Hinduphobia'

Arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das stokes safety concerns for Hindu minority in Bangladesh

Protesters hold posters about the arrest of Bangladeshi Hindu monkhinmoy Krishna Das and demand his immediate release
Protesters at Chinmoy Krishna Das' court hearing were dispersed by police with tear gas
(Image credit: Hindustan Times / Shutterstock)
By
published

India has expressed "deep concern" over the arrest of a Hindu monk in Bangladesh and asked its neighbour to "ensure the safety of Hindus and all minorities".

In recent months, India has "repeatedly" raised fears about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, and now the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has "triggered a fresh war of words" between the two nations, said BBC News.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

