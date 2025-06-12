Southern Baptist meeting concludes with plan to pressure politicians

The Southern Baptist Convention held major votes on same-sex marriage, pornography and more

Southern Baptist Convention President Clint Pressley speaks during the organization's annual meeting in Dallas on June 10, 2025
(Image credit: AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

One of the country's most influential religious organizations, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), wrapped up its annual convention on June 11 by voting on several resolutions revolving around issues at the heart of American law. With the meeting now concluded, the resolutions could put pressure on many politicians, particularly on the Christian right, to follow SBC's lead.

The convention's voting, particularly on the issue of same-sex marriage, is significant given its reach: the SBC is the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, with nearly 13 million members in 2024, according to the organization. This could prove to be a powerful lobbying force in Washington, D.C.



Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

