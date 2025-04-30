What would an African pope mean for the continent?

The Catholic Church has never had a pope from Africa in its modern history

Catholic priests participate in a memorial service for Pope Francis in Dakar, Senegal, on April 25, 2025.
Catholic priests participate in a memorial service for Pope Francis in Dakar, Senegal, on April 25, 2025
(Image credit: Cem Özdel / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The Catholic Church's conclave to select the next pope will begin May 7, with some wondering if the church will continue down the path of non-European pontiffs by electing an African pope. This speculation opens up new questions of how a pope from Africa could change the continent.

The church has never elected an African pope in its modern history. If it did, it would likely indicate a continuing trend of increased focus on African and Asian church members, who make up a large percentage of the world's Catholics. But it could affect Africa in larger ways, too.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸