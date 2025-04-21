Pope Francis dies at 88

'How much contempt is stirred up at times toward the vulnerable, the marginalized and migrants,' Pope Francis wrote in his final living message

The pope tours St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, hours before his death
(Image credit: Stefano Costantino / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Pope Francis, the first Jesuit pontiff and first pope from Latin America, died Monday morning. He was 88 and had been in poor health since an extended hospital stay for double pneumonia.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

