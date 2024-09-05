Pope urges climate action, unity at Jakarta mosque

The pope and the mosque's top cleric signed a joint declaration encouraging religious tolerance and climate change action

Pope Francis and Indonesian Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar outside Jakarta mosque
Pope Francis and Indonesian Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar outside Jakarta mosque
(Image credit: Aditya Aji / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

Pope Francis met with fellow religious leaders yesterday at Southeast Asia's largest mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. The pope and the mosque's top cleric, Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, signed a joint declaration urging Catholics and Muslims to encourage their leaders to fight climate change and religious intolerance.

Speed Read
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

