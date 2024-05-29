Pope apologizes for reported homophobic slur

What happened

The Vatican apologized Tuesday after Pope Francis was quoted using a homophobic slur during a private conversation about openly gay clergy with a group of Italian bishops last week.

Who said what

Pope Francis "never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms" and "extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term, reported by others," Vatican Press Office Director Matteo Bruni said. Francis reportedly said that "seminaries were already too full of 'frociaggine,' an offensive Italian slang term referring to gay men," The New York Times said. According to some bishops in the meeting, Francis, "as an Argentine, might have not realized that the Italian term he used was offensive," Reuters said.



Since assuming the papacy, Francis has been "widely credited with urging the church to be more welcoming to the LGBTQ community, and he has delivered a mostly inclusive message," the Times said.

What next?

As Pope Francis "has stated on many occasions, 'There is room for everyone in the church,'" Bruni said.