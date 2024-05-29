Pope apologizes for reported homophobic slur
Pope Francis reportedly used a vulgar term for gay men in a closed-door meeting
What happened
The Vatican apologized Tuesday after Pope Francis was quoted using a homophobic slur during a private conversation about openly gay clergy with a group of Italian bishops last week.
Who said what
Pope Francis "never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms" and "extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term, reported by others," Vatican Press Office Director Matteo Bruni said. Francis reportedly said that "seminaries were already too full of 'frociaggine,' an offensive Italian slang term referring to gay men," The New York Times said. According to some bishops in the meeting, Francis, "as an Argentine, might have not realized that the Italian term he used was offensive," Reuters said.
Since assuming the papacy, Francis has been "widely credited with urging the church to be more welcoming to the LGBTQ community, and he has delivered a mostly inclusive message," the Times said.
What next?
As Pope Francis "has stated on many occasions, 'There is room for everyone in the church,'" Bruni said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Trump case goes to jury after closing arguments
Speed Read The defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial on Tuesday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Doctor Who: 73 Yards – a 'stone-cold classic piece of British TV sci-fi'
The Week Recommends Millie Gibson steals the limelight in this 'genuinely disturbing' episode
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
UK universities: why higher education is in crisis
The Explainer A combination of spiralling costs and fewer international students is leaving universities in serious financial trouble
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
United Methodists overturn ban on LGBTQ+ clergy
Speed Read The church also voted to reverse the ban on same-sex weddings
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The potential consequences of Pope Francis' call for a ban on surrogacy
Talking Point Francis called the practice 'despicable' and a 'commercialization' of pregnancy
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Vatican's same-sex blessing approval: What is Pope Francis doing?
Today's Big Question The pope rocked the Catholic world by giving the green light to blessing same-sex couples, with plenty of caveats
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Vatican half-embraces transgender Catholic godparents, wedding witnesses
Under the Radar Pope Francis signed off on a series of clarifications about the roles LGBTQ Catholics can play in the church, with ample theological fine print
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Pope, the ‘false prophet’, and the battle for Argentina
feature Opinion has been split on whether the pontiff's intervention into politics in his home nation is appropriate
By Rebekah Evans Published
-
The United Methodist Church has lost 20% of U.S. congregations in schism over LGBTQ rules
Speed Read
By Peter Weber Published
-
Pope Francis investigates Texas bishop, accepts early resignation of embattled Tennessee prelate
Speed Read
By Peter Weber Published
-
Pope Francis is involved in 'mission' to bring peace to Ukraine
Speed Read
By Catherine Garcia Published