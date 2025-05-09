Prevost elected first US pope, becomes Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is a Chicago native who spent decades living in Peru

Pope Leo XIV introduces himself to the world
Given their shared compassion for immigrants and the poor, Leo embodies the spirit of a 'second Pope Francis'
What happened

The College of Cardinals Thursday elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago native, as the Catholic Church's 267th pope. Prevost, 69, took the name Pope Leo XIV. He is the first pope from the U.S. — though he spent decades as a missionary, parish priest and bishop in Peru — and the first from the Augustinian religious order. His predecessor, Pope Francis, was the first pontiff from the Americas and the first Jesuit.

