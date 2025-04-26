Pope Francis obituary: modernising pontiff who took the Gospel to the margins

For traditionalist Catholics, Jorge Bergoglio's reforms often seemed to go too far; progressives, though, will demand more of his successor

Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile in Rio de Janeiro during World Youth Day celebrations in 2013
(Image credit: Buda Mendes / Getty Images)
By
published

Pope Francis I, who has died aged 88, was the first Pope from the Americas, and the first from outside Europe for 1,200 years. He was also the first to live at the Vatican around the corner from his predecessor, said The Daily Telegraph, having been elected following the shock resignation of Benedict XVI – and the first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Known for his belief in social justice, he marked himself out with his informal style. "Buonasera," he famously greeted the crowds gathered in St Peter's Square following his election, aged 76. He dressed simply, eschewing the red shoes and ermine-trimmed cape Benedict had worn. Instead of moving into the papal apartments, he remained in the Vatican guest house; and was soon seen driving around in an old Renault 4. "My people are poor, and I am one of them," he said. He believed that clericalism – the idea that priests stand above the people they serve – was an "evil" at the root of many of the Church's ills, including its failure to tackle clerical abuse.

