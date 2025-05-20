Leo XIV: What an American pope can teach America

Chicago-born Bob Prevost makes history by becoming the first American pope

Pope Leo XIV
Leo "is neither MAGA nor woke"
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Growing up, "the only white smoke young Robert Prevost ever saw" likely billowed from steelworks chimneys on Chicago's South Side, said Thomas Dyja in The Observer (U.K.). Last week, white smoke from the Vatican signaled that he'd been elected the first North American pope in the history of the Catholic Church. Adopting the name Leo XIV, the new pontiff addressed the crowds in St. Peter's Square first in Italian, then in Spanish, and concluded with a traditional blessing in Latin. But make no mistake, the new leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics is a "true son of Chicago." Known to friends as Bob, he's a White Sox fan from the "intimate and humane" city that gave the world Barack Obama, deep-dish pizza, and Playboy magazine. The cardinals' choice of an American has "stunned the Roman Catholic world," said Jason Horowitz in The New York Times. It breaks an "old taboo" against aligning papal authority with "the world's dominant superpower." But Prevost, a young but not too young 69, spent 20 years ministering to the poor in Peru, acquiring a Peruvian passport along the way, and the fact that he was born in a wealthy nation whose donors are "vital to the church's finances" may have ultimately worked in his favor.

The new pope is American, said Jonathan V. Last in The Bulwark. "But do not—for one second—think this is about us." Within minutes of Leo's election, MAGA keyboard warriors had surfaced a social media account bearing Prevost's name that had reposted articles criticizing the Trump administration's deportation policies and declared Vice President JD Vance "wrong" for interpreting Catholic doctrine as opposing foreign aid. To MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, that made Leo a "WOKE MARXIST POPE" presumably elected to give Trump a new nemesis. In reality, Leo's message of peace—he used his first Sunday blessing to call for cease-fires in Gaza and Ukraine—and compassion for the downtrodden just means he's a Catholic. We'll never know exactly why the cardinals picked him, but trust me that "no one in the Sistine Chapel was thinking about Trump."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸