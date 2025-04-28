Millions mourn as Vatican prepares for transition

Pope Francis, the pontiff who challenged tradition, leaves the Catholic Church at a crossroad to choose his successor

The coffin of Pope Francis
An increasingly turbulent world has lost "a needed voice for peace and human compassion"
(Image credit: Alberto Pizzoli / Getty Images)
By
published

What happened

Catholics worldwide mourned the death this week of Pope Francis, the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic Church and a strong voice for the marginalized and the dispossessed. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, he was also the first non-European pope in over a millennium, and he broke from the conservatism of his predecessors to introduce reforms such as allowing priests to bless same-sex unions, restricting the use of the Latin Mass, and inviting women to attend meetings of bishops. Francis, 88, had long suffered from lung problems, and a bout of double pneumonia had him hospitalized for more than five weeks earlier this year. On Easter, the visibly ailing pope gave a brief audience to Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert. Vance, a vocal supporter of the mass deportation effort that Francis once called "a disgrace," said the discussion centered on persecuted Christians; the Vatican said it focused on "migrants, refugees, and prisoners." The pope managed to give a brief Easter blessing to the crowd at St. Peter's Basilica but was too weak to deliver the homily, and he died of a stroke the next day.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸