Pope Francis hospitalized with 'complex' illness

The Vatican says their leader has a respiratory infection, raising new concerns about his health

Pope Francis hospitalized in Rome with respiratory infection
The 88-year-old pope's 'medical challenges have become more numerous with age'
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Pope Francis, hospitalized Friday with bronchitis, has a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection," the Vatican said Monday, and his "complex clinical picture" will "require an appropriate hospital stay" in Rome's A. Gemelli Polyclinic.

