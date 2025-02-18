Pope Francis hospitalized with 'complex' illness
The Vatican says their leader has a respiratory infection, raising new concerns about his health
What happened
Pope Francis, hospitalized Friday with bronchitis, has a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection," the Vatican said Monday, and his "complex clinical picture" will "require an appropriate hospital stay" in Rome's A. Gemelli Polyclinic.
Who said what
The diagnosis essentially "means there's a mix of bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites growing" in the his lungs, The Associated Press aid, and "for someone with the pope's medical history — he lost part of his right lung decades ago and has previously had pneumonia — it's worrying that he's been hospitalized." The Vatican said Monday that Francis was "in good spirits," in stable condition with no fever and had resumed "some work activities."
The 88-year-old pope's "medical challenges have become more numerous with age," including the removal of part of his colon, seasonal respiratory infections and knee problems and sciatica that have "caused a severe limp" and "often required him to use a wheelchair, walker or cane," The New York Times said.
What next?
The Vatican gave no estimate for how long the "workaholic" pope would stay hospitalized, the AP said, but his general audience on Wednesday was canceled and the official Vatican calendar has "no more papal appointments or activities" listed until March 5, Ash Wednesday.
