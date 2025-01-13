Biden awards Pope Francis highest US civilian honor
President Joe Biden gave Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction
What happened
President Joe Biden on Saturday awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the highest U.S. civilian honor. Biden handed out Medals of Freedom to 19 people earlier this month, including Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, designer Ralph Lauren, George Soros, Lionel Messi, philanthropic chef José Andrés and U2's Bono, but the pope is the only person upon whom Biden has bestowed the honor "with distinction."
Who said what
Francis is "the People's Pope — a light of faith, hope and love that shines brightly across the world," the White House said. "His mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children's questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths. The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before."
Biden had planned to present the pope with the medal on a visit to Rome, but he canceled the trip to oversee the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires. Instead, he bestowed the honor during a phone call. Biden was the sole recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction under President Barack Obama.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Biden, the second Catholic president, leaves office Jan. 20. The Italy trip was to have been his final presidential trip abroad.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Ukraine captures first North Korean soldiers
Speed Read Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted videos of the men captured in Russia's Kursk region
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Death toll rises in LA fires as wind lull allows progress
Speed Read At least 24 people have died and 100,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 13, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - mountains of paperwork, throwing fuel on the fire, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Pope seeks inquiry on if Gaza assault is 'genocide'
Speed Read In a book for the Jubilee 2025, Pope Francis considers whether Israel's war in Gaza meets the legal definition of 'genocide'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Church of England head resigns over abuse scandal
Speed Read Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby faced backlash over his handling of a notorious child abuser
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Catholic synod ends with no resolution on women
Speed Read At a major Vatican meeting, Pope Francis did not address ordaining women as deacons
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Pope Francis expels 10 for 'sadistic' abuses in Peru sect
Speed Read The Vatican uncovered abuses within the Sodalitium, a controversial Catholic movement centered in Peru
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Pope urges climate action, unity at Jakarta mosque
Speed Read The pope and the mosque's top cleric signed a joint declaration encouraging religious tolerance and climate change action
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Strident Pope Francis critic faces schism trial
Speed Read Carlo Maria Viganò called for the resignation of Pope Francis in 2018
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Pope apologizes for reported homophobic slur
Speed Read Pope Francis reportedly used a vulgar term for gay men in a closed-door meeting
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Vatican's stand on gender-affirming care
Speed Read A new published document condemns gender transition, calling it a threat to human dignity
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published