What happens when a pope dies?

Vatican protocol on a pontiff's death is steeped in tradition and ritual

Former personal secretary of Pope Benedict XVI Archbishop Georg Gänswein poses a veil on the Body Of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as it is laid to rest in his coffin
The ceremonial veil is placed over the face of Benedict XVI as he lies in state, following his death in December 2022
(Image credit: Vatican Media / Vatican Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

The death of a pope, the spiritual leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, propels the Holy Roman Church into "its most dramatic moment of flux", said The New York Times.

For that very reason, the period between a pontiff's death and the election of a successor is marked by a series of "carefully choreographed" rituals and moments of "pageantry", designed to communicate order and continuity.

