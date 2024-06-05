The unauthorised pilgrims sneaking into Mecca
Saudi authorities are warning of heavy fines for those caught travelling to the holy city this month without a permit
Saudi Arabian authorities are cracking down on unauthorised pilgrims taking part in the annual four-day Hajj.
The Hajj is a pilgrimage made by millions of Muslims every year to the holy city of Mecca in western Saudi Arabia, a journey they are expected to make at least once in their lives. This year it takes place between 14 and 19 June.
The Saudi government is in charge of giving out permits for the Hajj, a process which has been "eased" in recent years "in line with its policy of expanding tourism", said Arabian Gulf Business Insight (AGBI).
But it is now having to "impose stricter controls" over the "annual rites" with the number of "illegal pilgrims" swelling. Saudi residents who attend the Hajj without a permit face a hefty fine, while foreign nationals risk a fine and deportation.
'Physically taxing conditions'
More than 1.8 million Muslims took part in the Hajj in 2023, and the consistently high demand has led authorities to implement stricter controls to avoid overcrowding. Fears of a repeat of the 2015 disaster in which a stampede killed 2,300 people during the Hajj have also "spurred" officials to "crack down" on the "off-the-books pilgrims", said France 24.
Most of these unauthorised pilgrims find a back route to reach Mecca to avoid the high cost of making the pilgrimage. A travel package, even if a permit is obtained, can price many Muslims out of taking the trip, and "unregistered pilgrims can save thousands of dollars" by "spurning formal channels".
There are now "tens of thousands" of Muslims attempting to reach Mecca this way, not only because of the cost, but also because of the "quota system" of permits for each country which can see people struggle for years to obtain entry.
Instead, some pilgrims are now arriving in Saudi Arabia under a tourist visa and hiding out until the beginning of the Hajj. They face an "arduous few days" and "physically taxing conditions" in the stifling heat, with no access to the "official air-conditioned camps" provided for permitted pilgrims.
Nationwide clampdown
Saudi Arabia makes "billions of dollars each year" from pilgrimages, and so has a vested interest in maintaining control of permits and clamping down on unauthorised travellers as well as those who transport them.
However, it is easier than ever to gain access to the country under a travel visa. An expansion of tourism is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia's "economic transformation plan", and "50% of all international arrivals" are "religious tourists", said AGBI. For many countries, it's possible for residents to obtain a travel visa on arrival.
At the same time, the government is trying to boost Saudi employment numbers by cracking down on illegal residents, many of which it says are "visa overstayers" who have travelled for the Hajj.
It has already "arrested thousands of illegal foreigners" in a "nationwide campaign" that targeted "violators of residency, labour, and border security laws", said The Economic Times, and is now warning travellers of the heightened measures from 2 June to 20 June that could see them fined more than £2,000 if they are caught without a Hajj permit.
