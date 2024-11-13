Why Justin Welby has stepped down as Archbishop of Canterbury

'Lack of curiosity' over claims of abuse of dozens of boys by Christian camp leader had made Welby's position untenable

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
Welby, appointed in 2013, had been a 'relatively popular appointment in a notoriously divisive institute'
Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, stood down yesterday amid intense pressure over his handling of one of the Church of England's worst abuse scandals.

Christian summer camp leader John Smyth subjected dozens of teenage boys to physical, sexual and psychological abuse during the 1970s and 1980s. Welby attended camps run by Smyth in the late 1970s, first as a camper and then as a dormitory officer. He was adamant he never witnessed any abuse at the time, although he did admit he had been informally advised in 1981 to "stay away" from Smyth, and that he was "really not a nice man".



Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

