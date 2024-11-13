Church of England head resigns over abuse scandal

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby faced backlash over his handling of a notorious child abuser

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
If Welby had reported the abuse to the police earlier, some victims might have been spared, said a new report
(Image credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide, resigned Tuesday amid intense pressure over his handling of a notorious child abuser. A report released last Thursday said Welby "could and should" have told police about the decades of "brutal and horrific" physical and sexual abuse by John Smyth, a prominent lawyer and lay preacher who ran summer camps for young Christians.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸