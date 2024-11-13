Church of England head resigns over abuse scandal
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby faced backlash over his handling of a notorious child abuser
What happened
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide, resigned Tuesday amid intense pressure over his handling of a notorious child abuser. A report released last Thursday said Welby "could and should" have told police about the decades of "brutal and horrific" physical and sexual abuse by John Smyth, a prominent lawyer and lay preacher who ran summer camps for young Christians.
Who said what
Welby, 68, said in a statement he was stepping down "in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse," and to demonstrate "how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church." Smyth was believed to have abused more than 100 boys and young men in England and then Africa, starting in the 1970s and likely continuing until his death in 2018.
Welby said he learned of Smyth's abuse in 2013, when he was appointed archbishop of Canterbury. If he had reported the abuse to the police then, some victims might have been spared and Smyth brought to justice, the new report said. Church leaders had been informed of Smyth's abuses in 1982, "and possibly earlier," the report said, and "participated in an active cover-up" to keep it secret.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
It could take "many months" for Welby's successor to be appointed, The Washington Post said. The 106th archbishop of Canterbury will be formally nominated by King Charles III, "who takes advice from the prime minister, who takes advice from a Church of England commission." The process is "cloaked in mystery," The New York Times said. Welby had been expected to retire in 2026.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Pentagon Discord leaker gets 15 years in prison
Speed Read Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guard member, leaked classified military documents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - November 13, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - winds of change, Democratic depression, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Can Ukraine win over Donald Trump?
Today's Big Question Officials in Kyiv remain optimistic they can secure continued support from the US under a Trump presidency
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Why Justin Welby has stepped down as Archbishop of Canterbury
In the Spotlight 'Lack of curiosity' over claims of abuse of dozens of boys by Christian camp leader had made Welby's position untenable
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Catholic synod ends with no resolution on women
Speed Read At a major Vatican meeting, Pope Francis did not address ordaining women as deacons
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Pope Francis expels 10 for 'sadistic' abuses in Peru sect
Speed Read The Vatican uncovered abuses within the Sodalitium, a controversial Catholic movement centered in Peru
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Pope urges climate action, unity at Jakarta mosque
Speed Read The pope and the mosque's top cleric signed a joint declaration encouraging religious tolerance and climate change action
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Stampede kills at least 121 at India religious event
Speed Read The cause seemed to be a "combination of sweltering heat and religious fervor"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Strident Pope Francis critic faces schism trial
Speed Read Carlo Maria Viganò called for the resignation of Pope Francis in 2018
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Southern Baptists vote to oppose IVF
Speed Read The nonbinding resolution urges Southern Baptists to consider embryos as people
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Pope apologizes for reported homophobic slur
Speed Read Pope Francis reportedly used a vulgar term for gay men in a closed-door meeting
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published