Pope returns to Vatican after long hospital stay

Pope Francis entered the hospital on Feb. 14 and battled double pneumonia

Pope Francis at Rome&#039;s Gemelli hospital
The pope waves from his balcony at Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic hospital
(Image credit: Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Pope Francis made his first public appearance in more than five weeks Sunday, waving to well-wishers from his balcony at Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic hospital before being discharged and driven back home to the Vatican to convalesce. The pope had entered the hospital on Feb. 14 with worsening bronchitis, and his subsequent battle against double pneumonia included "two very critical episodes" where his "life was in danger," said Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the head of the pope's hospital medical team.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

