Texas megachurch founder charged with sex crimes

Robert Morris, former spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, is accused of sexually abusing a child

What happened

An Oklahoma grand jury Wednesday indicted Robert Morris, the founder of a prominent Dallas-area megachurch and former spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, on five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child. Morris, 63, resigned as Gateway Church's senior pastor last summer after Oklahoma resident Cindy Clemishire said he had sexually abused her for years, starting in 1982, when she was 12. He confessed to "inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady."

