GOP's Mace seeks federal anti-trans bathroom ban

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has introduced legislation to ban transgender people from using federal facilities

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
'The radical left says I'm a threat,' Mace said on X after introducing her bill. 'You better believe it.'
What happened

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) Wednesday introduced a bill to block transgender people from using restrooms and changing rooms that do not match their birth-assigned sex at all federal buildings and national parks. On Monday, Mace pushed forward a similar resolution about transgender people in the U.S. Capitol, a measure she said was "100% because of" congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride (D-Del.), adding that the newly elected trans woman "doesn't get a say" in the policy.



