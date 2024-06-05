'His spell over voters seems to have been broken'

'Indian voters have finally woken up'

Anjali Mody at The New York Times

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "may have finally hit a roadblock" in the country's recent elections, says Anjali Mody. While Modi will likely be able to remain prime minister, India's opposition alliance "shattered Modi's aura of invincibility with a back-to-basics message that focused on the prime minister's failure to deliver even minimal economic gains for many citizens." The alliance's election performance is an "important declaration that there are still parties in India that are ... united by a commitment to constitutional values."

'Boeing should dump spaceships to focus on airplanes'

Thomas Black at Bloomberg

Boeing "should carve out its space business and combine it with a bold, entrepreneurial space company," says Thomas Black. The brand's space division "can no longer rest on the laurels of its heyday." Instead of focusing on space, Boeing "needs an all-hands-on-deck overhaul of its manufacturing process for commercial aircraft," because if it "can't turn around its airliner business, the company is sunk." That should be Boeing's "top priority, and nothing else comes close."

'Biden's border order is a step in the right direction'

The Dallas Morning News editorial board

President Joe Biden's recent border order is "an imperfect step, and late, and politically motivated. But at least it's an effort to solve a problem rather than politicize it," says the editorial board of The Dallas Morning News. It is also a "step toward solving a problem his administration used to deny existed." Democrats "must acknowledge that the administration's movement on this issue follows Republican leadership," while the GOP "must acknowledge that Biden has moderated his views on this issue."

'The costs of California's higher fast food minimum wage'

Andrew Stuttaford at National Review

"Moving away from letting the market set prices is rarely a wise move," says Andrew Stuttaford, such was the case in California's new minimum wage increase. The law "was a Californian policy, but the Biden administration has also presided over substantial increases in regulatory burdens," and "those come with a cost." It "seems clear that the 'rising cost of doing business in California' is set to continue rising," in addition to "social costs."

