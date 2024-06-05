'His spell over voters seems to have been broken'
'Indian voters have finally woken up'
Anjali Mody at The New York Times
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "may have finally hit a roadblock" in the country's recent elections, says Anjali Mody. While Modi will likely be able to remain prime minister, India's opposition alliance "shattered Modi's aura of invincibility with a back-to-basics message that focused on the prime minister's failure to deliver even minimal economic gains for many citizens." The alliance's election performance is an "important declaration that there are still parties in India that are ... united by a commitment to constitutional values."
'Boeing should dump spaceships to focus on airplanes'
Thomas Black at Bloomberg
Boeing "should carve out its space business and combine it with a bold, entrepreneurial space company," says Thomas Black. The brand's space division "can no longer rest on the laurels of its heyday." Instead of focusing on space, Boeing "needs an all-hands-on-deck overhaul of its manufacturing process for commercial aircraft," because if it "can't turn around its airliner business, the company is sunk." That should be Boeing's "top priority, and nothing else comes close."
'Biden's border order is a step in the right direction'
The Dallas Morning News editorial board
President Joe Biden's recent border order is "an imperfect step, and late, and politically motivated. But at least it's an effort to solve a problem rather than politicize it," says the editorial board of The Dallas Morning News. It is also a "step toward solving a problem his administration used to deny existed." Democrats "must acknowledge that the administration's movement on this issue follows Republican leadership," while the GOP "must acknowledge that Biden has moderated his views on this issue."
'The costs of California's higher fast food minimum wage'
Andrew Stuttaford at National Review
"Moving away from letting the market set prices is rarely a wise move," says Andrew Stuttaford, such was the case in California's new minimum wage increase. The law "was a Californian policy, but the Biden administration has also presided over substantial increases in regulatory burdens," and "those come with a cost." It "seems clear that the 'rising cost of doing business in California' is set to continue rising," in addition to "social costs."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Today's political cartoons - June 5, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - fever dreams, fundraising, and more
By The Week US Published
Biden aims to limit asylum at US-Mexico border
Speed Read The president instituted significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the border
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
The unauthorised pilgrims sneaking into Mecca
In the Spotlight Saudi authorities are warning of heavy fines for those caught travelling to the holy city this month without a permit
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
'How is he still in power?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
India's Modi expected to win 3rd term with smaller majority
Speed Read Surprising results have distanced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from an assumed landslide victory
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Will abortion decide the 2024 elections?
Talking Points Abortion access is on the ballot in several states and a focus in the presidential campaign. The question is whether it will boost Democrats as much as they hope.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
What does the return of panda diplomacy mean for the US and China?
Today's Big Question Pandas are coming back to the National Zoo. Will a warming of relations come with them?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
The road to theocracy
Opinion When justices and presidents promote one religion
By William Falk Published
Biden airs Israeli peace plan, squeezing Netanyahu
Speed Read The president proposed a pause in fighting and a hostage swap in his surprise speech
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'What my colleagues and I have witnessed is in no way a security crisis'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published