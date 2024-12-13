Liverpool's Lourdes miracle

The inexplicable recovery of a young man more than a hundred years ago has been recognised as an official “miracle” by the Archbishop of Liverpool

Photo collage of the Madonna of Lourdes sculpture in the Liverpool skyline. Behind her in the sky, there is a golden halo.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

A Liverpool man whose debilitating injuries mysteriously vanished in 1923 experienced a "miracle", the Archbishop of Liverpool confirmed this week.

John "Jack" Traynor, who was injured while serving for the navy during the First World War, was reportedly cured while visiting the storied Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France – a site of prayer well visited since the 17th century.

