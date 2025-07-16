Viktor Orban: is time up for Europe's longest-serving premier?

Hungarian PM's power is under threat 'but not in the way – or from the people – one might expect'

Viktor Orban
For the first time Orban has broached the topic of succession
(Image credit: Pierre Crom / Getty Images)
By
published

Viktor Orban's 15-year hold on Hungary could finally be coming to an end as he deals with allegations of widespread corruption, a cost-of-living crisis and resurgent opposition.

During his time in power, Hungary's prime minister and his ruling Fidesz Party have transformed the country into a self-declared "illiberal state". Driven by a conservative nationalist agenda he has changed the voting system, stacked the judiciary, taken control of the media, attacked migrants and waged a war on "woke". He has become the model for other would-be authoritarian strongmen leaders around the world, including Donald Trump.

Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat, The Week UK 

