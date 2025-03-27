'Americans deserve immigration officials who are transparent about what they do and why'
'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
'Mistreatment of them affects us too'
Conor Friedersdorf at The Atlantic
The White House has "assured the public that individuals it is deporting are terrible people," yet in many cases, "it has presented little or no evidence to back up its claims," says Conor Friedersdorf. "These moves don't just hurt foreigners," they "threaten Americans too, eroding the very foundations of our liberty." Immigration enforcement "needn't be this way," as "Trump could easily" deport illegal immigrants "without threatening our open society," in much the same way Barack Obama once did.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Trump's tariff policy arrives at a perilous time for Xi'
Simone Gao at The Hill
"Under the pressure of rising U.S. tariffs," China may be "trying to de-escalate a full-blown trade war through top-level talks," says Simone Gao. Trump's tariffs are "painful for the U.S. too, but it's probably China that won't be able to hold out," in large part thanks to President Xi Jinping's "repeated, disruptive and erratic economic moves." Against "this backdrop, Trump's tariffs sting," and "that may give the U.S. an edge at the negotiating table."
'The stakes feel too high to take our chances on "interesting ideas"'
Zach Gottlieb at The Boston Globe
"My peers strategically filled their schedules with classes, clubs and activities directly related" to their "post-grad goals rather than to their wide-ranging interests," says Zach Gottlieb of his freshman year at Stanford. Now, as high schoolers "across the country decide where to spend their college years, I worry that they'll be thinking of their choice as another resume-building enterprise," when college is actually the "only time in their life when they should let their curiosity, and not conventional thinking, be their guide."
'There is no excuse for people dying young because of financial stress'
Bernie Sanders at Newsweek
"Being poor or working class in America is a death sentence," says Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). A recent report found the "bottom 50% of Americans can expect to live seven fewer years than those in the top 1%." The "life expectancy in the United States is lower than almost every other wealthy nation, even though we're spending twice as much per capita on health care" because other countries have a "far stronger social safety net than we do."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
-
Trump allies urge White House to admit chat blunder
Speed Read Even pro-Trump figures are criticizing The White House's handling of the Signal scandal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Marriage pounds
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 27, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - group chats, language lessons, and more
By The Week US Published
-
'Even authoritarian regimes need a measure of public support — the consent of at least some of the governed'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Judge: Nazis treated better than Trump deportees
speed read U.S. District Judge James Boasberg reaffirmed his order barring President Donald Trump from deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'There is a certain kind of strength in refusing to concede error'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Trump's TPS takedown
Feature The president plans to deport a million immigrants with protected status. What effects will that have?
By The Week US Published
-
'A political agenda aimed at reshaping higher education into an ideological stronghold'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'Moving the headquarters isn't about abandoning Washington'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Culture can rarely compensate when a company can't adapt'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The history of Guantanamo Bay detention camp
The Explainer Trump wants to use the Cuban outpost as a deportation way station
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published