Low-cost airline faces backlash after agreeing to operate ICE's deportation flights

The flights will begin out of Arizona in May

An Avelo Airlines flight is seen on the tarmac at Hollywood Burbank International Airport in Burbank, California.
An Avelo Airlines flight is seen at Hollywood Burbank International Airport in Burbank, California, in 2021
(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

A small airline has made a pact to operate deportation flights for the federal government, and the decision is causing mixed reactions alongside calls for a boycott. Avelo Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier, announced it will begin assisting with the government's deportation efforts in May.

The airline's deal with the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is part of a "long-term charter program" to assist deportation efforts, Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement, acknowledging this is a "sensitive and complicated topic." Some are calling for fliers to shun the airline as a result.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

