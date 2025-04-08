Supreme Court gives Trump 2 deportation wins

The court ruled that the Trump administration could continue to deport Venezuelan migrants

Prisoner in El Salvador&#039;s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT)
Prisoners in El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT)
(Image credit: Alex Pena / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Supreme Court Monday intervened in two immigration cases, handing partial wins to President Donald Trump. In one case, Chief Justice John Roberts paused a federal judge's order that the Trump administration immediately retrieve a migrant erroneously deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador. In the other, the court ruled 5-4 that the administration could resume deportations of Venezuelans to the same Salvadoran prison using Trump's claimed wartime powers under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, with new limits.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸