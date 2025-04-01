Trump sends more migrants to El Salvador jail
Another 17 Venezuelan alleged gang members have been deported to a notorious prison
What happened
The Trump administration said Monday it deported another 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador for incarceration in the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center prison. The 10 Salvadoran and seven Venezuelan men were flown to El Salvador on Sunday evening from Guantánamo Bay aboard a military C-17 aircraft.
Who said what
The 17 alleged members of the MS-13 or Tren de Aragua gangs were not deported under President Donald Trump's invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a White House official told The Washington Post, but under normal immigration powers with deportation orders. One federal judge has enjoined deportations under the Alien Enemies Act but a second judge on Friday temporarily blocked Trump from "sending anyone with a final deportation order to a third country without first giving them a 'meaningful opportunity' to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S.," the Post said. A White House official said they had complied with both orders but did not explain how.
What next?
Several Venezuelan migrants in the first group deported to El Salvador were not gang members, their lawyers and family members said in court. Documents submitted over the weekend showed that the Trump administration has "granted itself the authority to summarily deport" alleged Tren de Aragua members based on "little more than whether they have tattoos or have worn clothing associated with the criminal organization," like "basketball jerseys from the Chicago Bulls," The New York Times said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Markets notch worst quarter in years as new tariffs loom
Speed Read The S&P 500 is on track for its worst month since 2022 as investors brace for Trump's tariffs
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'What is this Hungarian model they so admire?'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 1, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - trade wars, tax deadlines, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Law firms: Caving to White House pressure
Feature Trump targets major law firms tied to his past investigations
By The Week US Published
-
Venezuelan deportees: Locked up for tattoos?
Feature A former pro soccer player was deported after U.S. authorities claimed his tattoo proved he belonged to a Venezuelan gang
By The Week US Published
-
Rule of law: Are we in a constitutional crisis?
Feature Donald Trump defies federal court order to halt deportation flights to El Salvador
By The Week US Published
-
Trump 'not joking' about unconstitutional 3rd term
Speed Read The president seems to be serious about seeking a third term in 2028
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'We should end this betrayal of man's best friend'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What is Starmer's £33m plan to smash 'vile' Channel migration gangs?
Today's Big Question PM lays out plan to tackle migration gangs like international terrorism, with cooperation across countries and enhanced police powers
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Why does Donald Trump want Greenland?
The Explainer Trump is not the only US president who has tried to gain control of Greenland
By The Week UK Published
-
What dangers does the leaked Signal chat expose the US to?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The White House's ballooning group chat scandal offered a masterclass in what not to say when prying eyes might be watching
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published