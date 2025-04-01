Trump sends more migrants to El Salvador jail

Another 17 Venezuelan alleged gang members have been deported to a notorious prison

U.S. deportees arrive at notorious prison in El Salvador
Some migrants in the first group deported to El Salvador were not gang members, said their lawyers and family in court
(Image credit: El Salvador Press Presidency Office / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Trump administration said Monday it deported another 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador for incarceration in the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center prison. The 10 Salvadoran and seven Venezuelan men were flown to El Salvador on Sunday evening from Guantánamo Bay aboard a military C-17 aircraft.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

