'It is not enough to simply defend the status quo'

'The Endangered Species Act needs market-based reforms'

The Washington Post editorial board

Species "can thrive only when they have space to live free from dangers imposed by humankind," says The Washington Post editorial board. An "honest assessment" of the Endangered Species Act "would conclude that, alongside its strengths, it has many weaknesses." Lawmakers "would be wise to rethink federal conservation strategies," which means "reforming the Endangered Species Act to better incentivize citizens to protect the country's precious biodiversity." It is "essential to expand federal conservation strategy beyond punitive measures."

'The long-lasting trauma of family detention centers'

Dolores K. Schroeder at Time

Concerns "about conditions for children in federal government custody are deepening by the day as a result of this administration's indiscriminate assault on legal and social service providers," says Dolores K. Schroeder. Children "as young as infants, will now have to navigate our immigration system alone. It is unconscionable." Americans are "seeing with striking clarity the cruelty of anti-immigrant attacks." Redefining "who is deemed 'illegal' and deportable destroys the very fabric of our communities."

'What, or who, cut the power to Spain and Portugal?'

Jim Geraghty at the National Review

Spain and Portugal "endured a blackout," which is "uncommon, and it is equally uncommon — and unnerving — for authorities a day later to say publicly that they have no idea why it happened," says Jim Geraghty. As "much as I'd like to blame the Russians," Spain and Portugal "would make a particularly odd choice of targets for any Russian hackers." But "environmentalists had better hope it was the Russians or some other terrorists."

'I'm a conservative economist. Here are 6 reasons Trump's plans won't work.'

Jessica Riedl at Politico

President Donald Trump is "used to bending reality to his will," but "will soon learn — if he hasn't already — that this is harder to do with the economy," says Jessica Riedl. Many of "Trump's economic policy pronouncements make little sense, in large part because he makes ever-shifting arguments for contradictory policies." It's "not an issue of left-versus-right." Trump is "offering policies and promises that — even on their own terms — don't make any sense."

