'It is not enough to simply defend the status quo'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The Endangered Species Act needs market-based reforms'
The Washington Post editorial board
Species "can thrive only when they have space to live free from dangers imposed by humankind," says The Washington Post editorial board. An "honest assessment" of the Endangered Species Act "would conclude that, alongside its strengths, it has many weaknesses." Lawmakers "would be wise to rethink federal conservation strategies," which means "reforming the Endangered Species Act to better incentivize citizens to protect the country's precious biodiversity." It is "essential to expand federal conservation strategy beyond punitive measures."
'The long-lasting trauma of family detention centers'
Dolores K. Schroeder at Time
Concerns "about conditions for children in federal government custody are deepening by the day as a result of this administration's indiscriminate assault on legal and social service providers," says Dolores K. Schroeder. Children "as young as infants, will now have to navigate our immigration system alone. It is unconscionable." Americans are "seeing with striking clarity the cruelty of anti-immigrant attacks." Redefining "who is deemed 'illegal' and deportable destroys the very fabric of our communities."
'What, or who, cut the power to Spain and Portugal?'
Jim Geraghty at the National Review
Spain and Portugal "endured a blackout," which is "uncommon, and it is equally uncommon — and unnerving — for authorities a day later to say publicly that they have no idea why it happened," says Jim Geraghty. As "much as I'd like to blame the Russians," Spain and Portugal "would make a particularly odd choice of targets for any Russian hackers." But "environmentalists had better hope it was the Russians or some other terrorists."
'I'm a conservative economist. Here are 6 reasons Trump's plans won't work.'
Jessica Riedl at Politico
President Donald Trump is "used to bending reality to his will," but "will soon learn — if he hasn't already — that this is harder to do with the economy," says Jessica Riedl. Many of "Trump's economic policy pronouncements make little sense, in large part because he makes ever-shifting arguments for contradictory policies." It's "not an issue of left-versus-right." Trump is "offering policies and promises that — even on their own terms — don't make any sense."
Humans heal much slower than other mammals
Speed Read Slower healing may have been an evolutionary trade-off when we shed fur for sweat glands
Trump calls Amazon's Bezos over tariff display
Speed Read The president was not happy with reports that Amazon would list the added cost from tariffs alongside product prices
Trump says he could bring back Ábgego García but won't
Speed Read At a rally to mark his 100th day in office, the president doubled down on his unpopular immigration and economic policies
'Incarceration profoundly affects families and communities'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
A 'meltdown' at Hegseth's Pentagon
Feature The Defense Secretary is fighting to keep his job amid leaked Signal chats and staff turmoil
Reining in Iran: Talks instead of bombs
Feature Trump edges closer to a nuclear deal with Iran—but is it too similar to former President Barack Obama's pact?
Tariffs: The quest to bring back 'manly' jobs
Feature Trump's tariffs promise to revive working-class jobs, but today's labor market has moved on
'We are not safer by sacrificing others'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Trump's 100-day approval ratings at historic low
Speed Read Americans appear to be wary of Trump's sweeping tariffs and handling of the economy
-
Trump's war on academic freedom: how Harvard fought back
Talking Point Political pressure on institutions compromises academic independence – and risks damaging America's ability to attract international talent