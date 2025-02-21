'It also means the start of a virtuous ecological cycle'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'After 10,000 years, let's bury the plow'
Dana Milbank at The Washington Post
It is "nothing short of revolutionary that, in our time, the plow is heading toward extinction, or something close to it," says Dana Milbank. The "demise of the plow and other tools that turn the soil is a rare good-news story in these depressing times for Planet Earth." Modern "tillage had become an ecological disaster, killing all that was alive in the soil while worsening erosion and runoff." This is a "boon to flora and fauna throughout the ecosystem."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Family separation leaves lifelong scars'
Nahid Fattahi at The Progressive
Mass deportation is "framed as law and order, yet rarely do we discuss its profound human toll — not just on those deported, but on the children and communities they leave behind," says Nahid Fattahi. Family separation is "not a momentary crisis; it is a trauma that lingers." Undocumented immigrants "are often dehumanized, criminalized, and reduced to statistics." We "rarely acknowledge them for who they truly are: parents seeking safety, families striving for a better future, individuals fleeing violence."
'Germany is in big trouble, and nobody knows what to do about it'
Konstantin Richter at The New York Times
Germany is "trapped in a vicious cycle of poor growth and low productivity, and nobody seems to know what to do about it," says Konstantin Richter. The "threat of permanent decline is real," as "businesses are burdened by high energy prices, excessive bureaucracy and increasing competition from China." In a "looming global trade war, Germany's export-oriented economy stands to lose more than others." Whatever the "term for what's happening, it's clear that something has to give."
'Two and a half cheers for Trump's new trade approach'
Alan Tonelson at The American Conservative
There is "so much to like about President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff blueprint, it’s hard to know where to begin," says Alan Tonelson. But it "does raise some knotty issues that the new administration should address." The "trade law system has always been too slow-moving, was too reactive, and worked in far too piecemeal a way." On "paper, high enough American tariffs should be able to offset the major damage inflicted on U.S.-based producers by this foreign gimmickry."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
How to figure out when your tax refund will arrive
The explainer How long do you have to wait between submitting your return and receiving the money?
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Canada beats US in charged 4 Nations hockey final
Speed Read 'You can't take our country — and you can't take our game,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted after the game
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Mitch McConnell won't seek reelection
Speed Read The longest-serving Senate party leader is retiring
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Mitch McConnell won't seek reelection
Speed Read The longest-serving Senate party leader is retiring
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump reportedly wants to take over US Postal Service
Speed Read President Trump is making plans to disband the leadership of USPS and absorb the agency into his administration
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why does Elon Musk take his son everywhere?
Talking Point With his four-year-old 'emotional support human' by his side, what message is the world's richest man sending?
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
New FBI Director Kash Patel could profit heavily from foreign interests
The Explainer Patel holds more than $1 million in Chinese fashion company Shein
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump's Ukraine about-face puts GOP hawks in the hot seat
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The president's pro-Russia pivot has alienated allies, emboldened adversaries, and placed members of his party in an uncomfortable position
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'There is a lot riding on the deal for both sides'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump seeks to end New York's congestion pricing
Speed Read The MTA quickly filed a lawsuit to stop the move
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Who is actually running DOGE?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The White House said in a court filing that Elon Musk isn't the official head of Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency task force, raising questions about just who is overseeing DOGE's federal blitzkrieg
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published