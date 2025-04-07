How could stock market slides affect you?

Pensions, prices and jobs at risk as Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs take hold

Illustration of the arrow on a stock market graph descending in flames
Don't panic: it is 'precisely in these moments' that 'discipline pays dividends'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Global markets are continuing their downward dive today, as investors reel from Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The past few days have been "economic carnage", said The Times, with "trillions wiped off the value of stock markets, dire warnings from businesses, and concerns about rising prices and supply-chain disruption".

