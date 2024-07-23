Will Keir Starmer scrap the two-child benefit cap?

PM signals 'change in tone' as Labour rebels prepare to back amendment calling for immediate end to controversial 'social cleansing' policy

Children's rocking horse with a two-child limit sign
Scrapping the cap would lift 490,000 children out of poverty, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published
intoday's big question

Keir Starmer faces the first major test of his premiership today after more than a dozen of his own backbenchers signalled they were prepared to defy him over the controversial two-child benefit cap.

As of last night, Politico said, 18 Labour MPs, including senior members of the Corbyn-era shadow cabinet John McDonnell and Diane Abbott, had signed an amendment to the King's Speech calling on the government to abolish the policy that would lift nearly half a million UK children out of poverty.

