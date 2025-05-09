Trump, UK's Starmer outline first post-tariff deal

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Kier Starmer struck a 'historic' agreement to eliminate some of the former's imposed tariffs

President Donald Trump discusses trade agreement with the U.K.
The deal appears 'more symbolic than economic'
What happened

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Thursday announced what the White House called a "historic" and "great" trade deal. The limited bilateral agreement reduces or eliminates some of the tariffs Trump has imposed in his global trade war but keeps his 10% tax on most British imports.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

