Peter Mandelson: can he make special relationship great again?

New Labour architect, picked for his 'guile, expertise in world affairs and trade issues, and networking skills', on a mission to woo Donald Trump

Peter Mandelson in 2019
Peter Mandelson has been dubbed the 'Prince of Darkness' for his mastery of political intrigue
(Image credit: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

Critics call him the "Prince of Darkness", his autobiography is "The Third Man", but now Peter Mandelson is very much in the spotlight as the new UK ambassador to the US.

The architect of New Labour, former MP for Hartlepool, cabinet minister, and EU trade commissioner, was finally sworn in as Britain's top diplomat in Washington on Monday, marking his latest reincarnation in a "remarkable career of triumphs, mishaps, resignations and comebacks", said the Financial Times (FT).

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸