'Seriously, not literally': how should the world take Donald Trump?

White House rhetoric and reality look likely to become increasingly blurred

Illustration of Donald Trump with a speech bubble
Trump's 'outlandish' remarks on Gaza will have consequences, says BBC's Jeremy Bowen
Anthony Scaramucci found a way to interpret Donald Trump's more controversial comments while serving briefly as White House communications director during the president's first term. "Take him seriously, but don't take him literally" was Scaramucci’s advice to journalists and the world at large.

That's a useful way to try to make sense of Trump's startling plan to "seize control of Gaza, raze what's left of it, remove its Palestinian inhabitants, and 'develop' it into the 'Riviera of the Middle East'", said The Nightly. But will we have to use it for the next four years as White House rhetoric and reality look likely to become increasingly blurred?

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

