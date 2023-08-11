What are junk fees and how can you avoid them?

President Joe Biden is on a mission to get rid of junk fees, and if he's successful, that could be very good news for Americans' wallets. USA Today reported that Americans have likely paid "tens of billions of dollars in 'junk fees' over the years," a category that includes everything from extra charges tacked on by ticket sellers to convenience fees for paying a bill over the phone.

Once you're aware of them, you'll see junk fees in a plethora of places, pushing up your total costs and eating into your hard-earned money. While we wait to see if Biden's efforts to eradicate junk fees are successful, there are also steps you can take to avoid these pesky extra costs.

What constitutes a junk fee?

Like the category of junk fees itself, the definition of the term is kind of loose. Here's how Bankrate defines them: "The term 'junk fees' can be applied to a broad range of charges that may be unexpected by consumers and not clearly explained by the financial institution or other service provider that imposes them."

Per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), junk fees are often charged "on top of the upfront price," which can make it "difficult or impossible to comparison-shop based on actual cost." The Balance provides a helpful example of this dynamic that may, unfortunately, sound pretty familiar: "When you book a hotel room, you're probably quoted a nightly charge for the hotel room. But some hotels will add on daily 'resort fees' and, in some cases, parking fees that weren't included in their original estimates." This can leave you with a bill that's a good bit higher than you were expecting.