Why Trump and Musk are shutting down the CFPB
And what it means for American consumers
The Trump administration's work to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could hit American consumers in the wallet. It could also spare Elon Musk's business interests from unwanted federal attention.
Just a few days before Musk's DOGE agents targeted the CFPB, the social media platform X launched a new payment system — X Money — that the "agency might have scrutinized," said The Washington Post. The bureau has "vast powers" to go after "unfair, deceptive and predatory corporate practices," and it has used those powers to closely examine banks and tech giants that have offered digital banking-style services. Musk's work to dismantle the bureau is like a "bank robber trying to fire the cops and turn off the alarms before he strolls in the lobby," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
Musk is "waging war on a key check on his business empire," said CNN. The CFPB shutdown alarms ethics experts who say there is a "glaring conflict of interest" in Musk's activities. X isn't the only Musk enterprise to benefit from weakening the regulatory efforts: Tesla has a financing arm that offers car loans. Now "Tesla's largest shareholder is front-and-center as the CFPB is being dismantled," said CNN.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Harassed, hectored and micromanaged'
One of the CFPB's "biggest wins over industry players" has been its work to limit bank overdraft fees, said NBC News. The revenue that American banks earned from such fees dropped by $6 billion over four years ending in 2023. That number was poised to rise even more: The bureau in December issued a rule capping the penalty at $5, "but its fate is now uncertain." A separate rule, which would have slashed credit card late maximum fees from $32 to $8, now appears dead.
Conservatives have long objected to the agency's existence, saying its rulemaking process oversteps constitutional bounds. Businesses have "found themselves harassed, hectored, and micromanaged" under the CFPB's supervision, said David B. McGarry at the National Review. The agency, in existence since 2011, is a "new, failed experiment" that has had a tendency toward ridiculous overreach — it recently moved to extend banking regulations to video game currencies. It should be terminated for the "sake of sensible economic regulation," said McGarry.
A 'consumer cop on the beat'
The CFPB "touches all of our lives," said the National Consumer Law Center's Lauren Saunders to The Detroit Free Press. The agency was born in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, given a mission of taking on "everything from ripoffs to tricks and traps in financial products," said Free Press columnist Susan Tompor. What became clear after the crisis is that "consumers don't stand a chance when there isn't a consumer cop on the beat," said Tompor. Now consumer complaints will be dumped by the Trump administration into a "digital trash can."
Even bankers are worried that losing the bureau "will cause chaos in consumer markets," said David Dayen at The American Prospect. The CFPB has "contributed to the smooth functioning of markets," Dayen said. Now industry trade groups are "alarmed" that functioning "could easily break."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
A running list of Tulsi Gabbard's controversies
In Depth Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence has a history of ideological reversals
By David Faris Published
-
Claws, motherships and shotguns are just some of the latest drone technology
The Explainer Beyond just surveillance, drones can now be used for a wide array of purposes
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Giant schnauzer wins top prize at Westminster show
Speed Read Monty won best in show at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club dog show
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk defends DOGE effort from Oval Office
Speed Read President Trump signed an executive order giving DOGE even more power to shape the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Peter Mandelson: can he make special relationship great again?
In the Spotlight New Labour architect, picked for his 'guile, expertise in world affairs and trade issues, and networking skills', on a mission to woo Donald Trump
By The Week UK Published
-
Refusing to submit
Opinion Why it's crucial to fight Trump and Musk
By William Falk Published
-
Are we now in a constitutional crisis?
Talking Points Trump and Musk defy Congress and the courts
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump's wildest unfulfilled White House ideas
In Depth The President of the United States is not one to let material reality stand in the way of a sound-bite ready pie-in-the-sky proposal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Last updated
-
Judge says White House defying order to spend funds
Speed Read U.S. District Judge John McConnell has ordered the Trump administration to restore federal funding it tried to freeze
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What can Democrats do to oppose Trump?
Talking Points The minority party gets off to a 'slow start' in opposition
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump team aims to shut consumer finance watchdog
Speed Read The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was established after the 2008 financial crisis to investigate corporate fraud and protect consumers
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published