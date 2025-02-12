Why Trump and Musk are shutting down the CFPB

And what it means for American consumers

Photo montage illustration of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Russell Vought and the CFPB
Conservatives have long objected to the agency's existence, saying its rulemaking process oversteps constitutional bounds
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The Trump administration's work to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could hit American consumers in the wallet. It could also spare Elon Musk's business interests from unwanted federal attention.

Just a few days before Musk's DOGE agents targeted the CFPB, the social media platform X launched a new payment system — X Money — that the "agency might have scrutinized," said The Washington Post. The bureau has "vast powers" to go after "unfair, deceptive and predatory corporate practices," and it has used those powers to closely examine banks and tech giants that have offered digital banking-style services. Musk's work to dismantle the bureau is like a "bank robber trying to fire the cops and turn off the alarms before he strolls in the lobby," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸