How can you save on homeowners insurance?
With the rise in extreme weather, house protection is a non-negotiable
The cost of homeowners insurance is unfortunately on the rise. But with the increase in extreme weather due to climate change, having protection on a valuable asset like your home is more important than ever.
Of course, that same weather is part of the reason the cost of insuring a home has jumped — the recent cost jumps are "in large part due to increased claims from floods or other natural disasters," said Kiplinger, in addition to other factors like "inflation and elevated home prices," and "industry consolidation and disruption as insurance companies exit whole markets."
Due to the collective effects of these factors, it is estimated that "home insurance rates are up 37.8% cumulatively since 2019, according to LendingTree," said Kiplinger. So, how exactly can you save on this non-negotiable?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Enhance your home's security
A big part of your home insurance cost comes down to risk, so taking steps to minimize your home's exposure to said risks can lead to savings. You do not necessarily have to spend big to save, either — "even the basics can save you money when it comes to home security," NerdWallet said.
Relevant updates might include "having a smoke detector, burglar alarm or deadbolt locks on your home," said NerdWallet. "Adding a comprehensive sprinkler system along with an actively monitored fire and burglar alarm could save you even more."
Get credit for home improvements you have made
If you have made improvements to your home since you initially got it insured, make sure you are getting proper credit for that.
For instance, "installing a new roof or retrofitting your existing roof to make it more resilient to storm damage may generate a premium reduction," said Bankrate. Additionally, said NerdWallet, installing features like "storm shutters" and "upgrading outdated plumbing and electrical systems" could lead to insurance savings.
Bundle your home and auto insurance
Another way to save is by purchasing more than one insurance policy from the same home insurer. "Many companies that sell homeowners insurance also sell auto insurance and umbrella liability policies," said the Insurance Information Institute, and "if you buy two or more insurance policies from the same provider, you may be able to reduce your premium.
Ask what discounts are available
You may not realize what sorts of discounts your insurance provider offers if you have not asked before. As mentioned, many insurance companies offer "discounts for safety measures," such as "installing smart smoke detectors" or a home security system, and you might also be able to score a "home improvement discount," said Bankrate.
You could get what is called a loyalty discount "if you have been with your insurer for a while and want to lower your premiums without switching," said Bankrate. Depending on your insurance company, you may also save money if you "use certain payment options or types," as some companies offer price reductions for those "who choose to pay their premium in full or opt into auto-payments."
Certain categories of homebuyers also qualify for discounts. For example, said Bankrate, "some insurance providers offer discounts to first-time homebuyers or people who purchase newly constructed homes," and many have discounts for "current or former military members" and "for other professions, too."
Shop around and compare offers
Perhaps most important in securing a reasonable deal on your homeowners insurance is taking the time to shop around and compare rates. "While it may be easiest to just renew with the company you've always had, take time to get quotes from at least a few other insurers," said The Wall Street Journal.
Reluctant to do the legwork yourself? "You can also enlist an independent insurance agent — meaning one not employed by a specific carrier —" who "can shop around on your behalf and recommend the best policy for your budget," said the Journal.
"Even if you're happy with your current insurance provider or you're facing a fairly minimal increase in premiums, an independent agent might be able to find you a company or policy option with lower rates for the same amount of coverage," said Pat Howard, a home insurance expert at Policygenius, to the Journal.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Donald Trump is downplaying his position on abortion
The Explainer He says it's a state issue, but opponents have concerns
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
5 spellbinding new books to read in October. Witches and colonization tales included.
The Week Recommends Ta-Nehisi Coates shines a light on Palestine, and Louise Erdrich takes us to North Dakota
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
India's lengthening working week
Under The Radar Fourteen-hour work days, meetings during holidays, and no overtime are just part of the job in India's workplace culture
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What should you consider when choosing a financial adviser?
The Explainer The right person can be a big help with financial planning, investing, taxes and more
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How the Autumn Budget could affect your finances
The Explainer From tax rises to pension reforms, the chancellor's decision may have a significant impact
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Should you lease your next car?
The explainer To buy or to lease, that is the question
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Where should you stash your savings after the Fed rate cut?
The Explainer You will not be earning as much on savings rates, so you may want to make some changes
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The pros and cons of investing in crypto
The Explainer Should you hop on board the cryptocurrency train?
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
3 tips for using credit cards without racking up debt
The Explainer When used responsibly, these pieces of plastic can have some real benefits
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What's next for US interest rates?
The Explainer The Fed makes a sizable cut
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What are the options for covering long-term care?
The explainer Nursing homes are expensive, but there are smart ways to start saving
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published