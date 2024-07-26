The pros and cons of buying a fixer-upper
Does it make sense to buy a home in need of a little TLC?
As the cost of buying a home continues to soar, the fixer-upper is gaining appeal. With about one in five Gen Zers saying a "lack of affordable starter homes poses a barrier towards homeownership," more than half — 57% — "are willing to put an offer in on a fixer-upper," said CNBC, citing a new report by Clever Real Estate.
A fixer-upper is defined as being "available at a lower purchase price," said Rocket Mortgage, but that's "because it requires major maintenance work once you buy the house." So, is it worth getting a lower purchase price in exchange for all of that work and investment down the road? Here's what to consider.
What are the upsides of buying a fixer-upper?
We'll focus on the positives first — and there are certainly some pros to opting for a fixer-upper over a house that's move-in ready. The pros:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A lower purchase price. "Fixer-uppers cost less per square foot than move-in ready homes," which can mean "both your down payment and your monthly mortgage payment are lower," said Money Crashers. In turn, this "makes it easier to afford a home, or to get a bigger house than your budget would allow otherwise."
Fewer buyers to compete against. Another upside? There will be less competing buyers than you may find on more move-in ready homes. "Generally speaking, you'll find less competition for fixer-upper homes," said Rocket Mortgage.
An opportunity to customize the home. "When you redo a house from the ground up, you can make it just the way you want it," said Money Crashers. While you may hesitate to undo a house that's already in good shape, you will need to do that work in a fixer-upper, offering you the chance to make exactly the choices you want.
What are the drawbacks?
Of course, there are plenty of downsides to buying a fixer-upper as well. The cons:
Cost of repairs and renovations: While you are saving on purchase price, you will have to pay for the repairs and renovations the home needs. And "depending on the renovations, you may end up barely breaking even — or spending more money on a fixer-upper," said Rocket Mortgage.
Reality of coordinating and living in construction: "For a fixer-upper that needs a lot of work, you'll likely have to begin planning your renovation in advance," said U.S. News & World Report. Plus, you will either need to find elsewhere to live while work is getting done or deal with living in a noisy construction zone for a period of time.
Possibility of surprise issues: Even the best-laid plans can go awry, especially when it comes to "older houses," which "often have hidden problems a home inspection doesn't reveal," said Money Crashers. This can make it "hard to come up with an accurate renovation budget ahead of time."
What should you consider before purchasing a fixer-upper?
Before you commit yourself to the challenge of a fixer-upper, there are a few tips to keep in mind:
Make sure the home you choose is in a desirable location. While there is a lot that you can change about a fixer-upper, one thing you cannot change is the home's location. As such, aim to find a fixer-upper that "is in a desirable neighborhood that you love," said Bankrate. Otherwise, "if you dislike your surroundings or property values are struggling in the area, you might be left with buyer's remorse."
Always get a thorough home inspection. A home inspection is always important when purchasing a home, but it is particularly critical when buying a fixer-upper. For the inspection, "focus on the major components of a home so you can anticipate how much you might need to budget for serious structural or functionality repairs," said Bankrate. Specifically, this includes the house's roof and foundation, AC and HVAC systems, and plumbing, electricity and sewer systems.
Know how much time and money you can realistically offer. While you might save on the purchase price with a fixer-upper, you can expect to shell out for renovations along the way. Part of this budgeting equation involves whether you can do some of the work on the house yourself and if so, how much of your own time you are willing to invest.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
The origin and evolution of the Kamala Harris coconut meme
The Explainer You think it just fell out of a coconut tree?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: July 26, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: July 26, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
What financial impacts can you expect when the Fed finally cuts rates?
The Explainer The Federal Reserve is poised to slash interest rates in the coming months
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
When is pet insurance worth it?
The Explainer Decide if it makes more sense to brace for big vet bills or pay a regular premium
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Should you fly or drive on your next trip? Here's how to decide.
The Explainer Make the best choice for your wallet
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The midyear financial check-in: why it matters and what to review
The Explainer This year is halfway over. Have you checked your finances?
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What to do if you're worried about running out of money in retirement
The Explainer Inflation is putting more retirees at risk
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 different budgeting methods — and how to choose one that works
The Explainer Pick something you'll actually stick to
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to have fun this summer without breaking the bank
The Explainer Prices are climbing, so keep your wits about you
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How much do you really need to set aside for retirement?
The Explainer Be smart about saving for your golden years
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published