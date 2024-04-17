How to find cheaper car insurance as premiums accelerate

Car insurance costs are rising but there are ways to put the brakes on price rises

Car insurance forms
Car insurance costs don't have to drive you round the bend
(Image credit: Jinda Noipho / Getty Images)
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK
published

Car insurance premiums are on the rise but there are ways to cut the costs.

Data from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) shows motorists paid an average of 25% more annually for their car cover in 2023.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Personal Finance
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us