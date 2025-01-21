What are the rules of a no-buy vs. low-buy year?
These two revised approaches to purchasing could help you save big
While technically you can make changes to your spending whenever you want, January is a common time to reevaluate habits. Two popular challenges that are emerging — as people nurture New Year's resolutions, make efforts toward more mindful consumption or struggle with leftover holiday debt — are the low-buy year and the no-buy year.
The names of these challenges mostly make evident what they entail, but if you want to put one of them into action, you will inevitably have some questions. What is the threshold for a low-buy? What happens if you end up needing to purchase something during a self-declared no-buy year?
Here is what to know about the general rules — and how you can adapt them for your own unique situation — if you are considering embarking on one of these two revised approaches to purchasing.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What is the difference between low-buy and no-buy?
As you may have guessed, "a no-buy period is more restrictive than a low-buy period," said CNBC Select. "With a no-buy period, you're only allowed to spend money on essential expenses like food, rent, transportation and healthcare," whereas with low-buy, "you can also spend money on discretionary expenses, but you set restrictions on certain areas of spending."
During a low-buy year, for example, "you might allow yourself to spend $100 on clothing over the year or eat out once a month," said Clever Girl Finance. Meanwhile, "during a strict, no-buy year, these purchases wouldn't be allowed."
The aims of these approaches are more or less the same: "not only to achieve your financial goals but to change your mindset around shopping," said CNBC Select. Ideally, "after your no-buy or low-buy period, you might be more intentional about your purchases and may be able to delay instant gratification by waiting to make new purchases."
What rules apply for a no-buy year?
While some may take no-buy as an opportunity to excise all non-essential spending, the approach does not necessarily "mean abstaining from all purchases, but rather picking specific categories to avoid," said The Washington Post.
To come up with a no-buy plan that makes the most sense for you, what matters is "knowing your vulnerabilities," said The Associated Press. Before imposing any rules, consider where you tend to spend the most and what any problem areas may be, then choose what to include or exclude.
It is also important to think about what timeframe will work for you. For some, a full year may feel like too much. Instead, "think about what's realistic," said CNBC Select — "will you be able to refrain from purchasing new clothing for an entire year or is three months more doable for you?"
What are the rules of a low-buy year?
To set up a low-buy challenge, "you create specific rules for yourself, which you must follow, but allow you some more flexibility," perhaps allowing yourself a certain amount to spend on clothing or meals out each month but refusing to go over that cap, said Clever Girl Finance.
Again, it helps to get familiar with your spending tendencies to employ this approach most effectively. "If you have a habit of ordering take-out three times a week, you will probably want to create a rule limiting that," while "for others, ordering take-out might not be a spending problem, so a rule limiting it wouldn't be very helpful," said Clever Girl Finance.
How can you set yourself up for success in spending less?
No matter what approach you choose, these tips can help you stay on track:
Know why you are doing it. Having a bigger picture goal in mind can help you stay on track, whether that's "paying off your student loan debt," realizing you have "accumulated more 'stuff' than you actually need" or wanting to "start investing for your child's education," said CNBC Select.
Avoid temptations. If you find yourself tempted by "pop-up promotions and influencers swooning over new merchandise," consider "taking a break from following accounts that bring on the urge to pull out a credit card" and unsubscribing from emails from particular brands, said the AP.
Give yourself some grace. Breaking habits is not easy, so remember that "unexpected expenses or weak moments happen to everyone, and it's OK if you don't follow your no-buy year rules exactly as you had planned," said the AP. Making the attempt can still make a difference.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
80 dead in Colombia amid uptick in guerrilla fighting
Speed Read This was the country's deadliest wave of violence since the peace accords set by President Gustavo Petro in 2016
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump starts term with spate of executive orders
Speed Read The president is rolling back many of Joe Biden's climate and immigration policies
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump pardons or commutes all charged Jan. 6 rioters
Speed Read The new president pardoned roughly 1,500 criminal defendants charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How to avoid Blue Monday's financial woes
The Explainer The most depressing day of the year can actually be a catalyst for good money decisions
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Hoping to sell your house in 2025? Here's what to expect.
The Explainer Will the housing market favor buyers or sellers this year?
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to decide on the right student loan repayment plan
The explainer President-elect Donald Trump seems unlikely to approve more student loan forgiveness, so you may want to consider other options
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
When does a Roth 401(k) make more sense?
The Explainer There are several key differences between a Roth 401(k) and a 401(k) that may make one option more beneficial than the other
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to save if you're returning to the office
The Explainer There are ways to protect your budget as you change your daily work routine
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to map out your financial plan for this year
The Explainer Stay on track to meet your short- and long-term goals
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The caravan mis-selling 'national scandal'
In The Spotlight Legal action begins after people lose life savings and are forced to sell homes to cover 'hidden costs'
By The Week UK Published
-
Will you owe taxes on your year-end bonus?
The Explainer Since your bonus counts as supplemental wages, it can be subject to different federal withholding rules
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published