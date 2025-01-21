What are the rules of a no-buy vs. low-buy year?

These two revised approaches to purchasing could help you save big

Piggy bank locked in a cage
After your no-buy or low-buy period, you 'may be able to delay instant gratification by waiting to make new purchases'
(Image credit: J Studios / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

While technically you can make changes to your spending whenever you want, January is a common time to reevaluate habits. Two popular challenges that are emerging — as people nurture New Year's resolutions, make efforts toward more mindful consumption or struggle with leftover holiday debt — are the low-buy year and the no-buy year.

The names of these challenges mostly make evident what they entail, but if you want to put one of them into action, you will inevitably have some questions. What is the threshold for a low-buy? What happens if you end up needing to purchase something during a self-declared no-buy year?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸