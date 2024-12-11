Financial goals to set for 2025

Make this the new year you set money targets that really pay off

Illustation of £10, £20 and £50 notes and various coins
Smart money: good financial resolutions are linked to better physical and mental health
(Image credit: georgeclerk / Getty Images)
By
published

With a new year comes new plans and new responsibilities and, if you're going to keep all of those on track, some new spending and saving habits, too.

While reassessing your finances "may not seem as exciting" as other turn-of-the-year resolutions, better financial wellness is "often closely connected to your physical and mental health", said wealth-management firm Morgan Stanley.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸