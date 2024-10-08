How is the House of Lords set to change?

Parliament's upper chamber faces major reform, starting with Labour's promise to remove remaining hereditary peers

Illustration of the Houses of Parliament and appointed Lords cut into sections
Labour has introduced a bill to abolish hereditary peerages and wants to end 'cronyism' appointments to the Lords
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

UK political parties will have to "publicly justify" why they are appointing peers to the House of Lords in a bid to tackle "cronyism" at Westminster.

Ministers are drawing up plans to require all future peerage nominations to be "accompanied by a citation setting out the experience the candidate would bring to the role", said The Times. The proposal aims to curb the practice of rewarding party donors and "favoured apparatchiks" with seats in the upper chamber.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
House Of Lords Parliament Labour Houses Of Parliament Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸