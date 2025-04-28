Virginia Giuffre: Prince Andrew accuser who stood up to 'power, money and privilege'
Woman at the centre of Jeffrey Epstein scandal who became advocate for sex trafficking victims has died aged 41
Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexually exploiting her as a teenager, has died aged 41. She died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia on Friday, her publicist confirmed.
In a statement, her family said: "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."
The Epstein allegations
Giuffre became an advocate for sex trafficking survivors "after emerging as a central figure in Epstein's prolonged downfall", said The Associated Press.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
She came forward publicly with her story after the initial investigation into Epstein's crimes ended in only an 18-month jail term for the late financier. He made a secret deal to avoid federal prosecution by pleading guilty to relatively minor state-level charges of soliciting prostitution.
In subsequent lawsuits, Giuffre said she was a teenage spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's Florida home, when she was approached in 2000 by Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre said Maxwell hired her as a masseuse, "but the couple effectively made her a sexual servant" for Epstein and his associates. That included Prince Andrew, whom she says she was forced to have sex with three times while she was 17 and 18. "Ghislaine said, 'I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein'," Giuffre told NBC's Dateline in 2019.
Prince Andrew has always vehemently denied the accusations, claiming in a now infamous 2019 Newsnight interview that he had "no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever". In 2022, he settled Giuffre's lawsuit out of court, agreeing to a "substantial donation" to her charity, though admitting no liability.
Unanswered questions
Giuffre's death "will leave questions that are now likely to remain unanswered", said the BBC. Her name will "always be associated with the scandals and criminality" surrounding Epstein and his associates. As a young woman "she had the strength to stand up to a toxic mix of power, money and privilege in the circle surrounding Epstein, who sexually exploited so many girls".
"In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight," her family said in a statement issued on Saturday. But there will now be suspicions that "the long shadow of Epstein's poisonous misuse of wealth and influence has indirectly claimed another victim".
Giuffre's passing "will weigh heavily on all involved in this most shameful of episodes", said The Telegraph, and the accusations against Prince Andrew, though "unproven", will be "linked to him for life". For Prince Andrew, Giuffre's death "draws the most tragic of lines under a period of his life he hoped would end in redemption, and now will not".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
Best marmalades in the world
The Week Recommends From World Marmalade Awards-winning yuzu and pear to thick-cut Seville standouts
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
-
The US bond market
The Explainer Donald Trump was forced to U-turn on tariffs after being 'spooked' by rise in Treasury yields
By The Week UK
-
Ponant Le Champlain: an immersive Caribbean voyage
The Week Recommends On board the luxury French operator's eight-night cruise from St Lucia to the West Indies
By Rachel Roberts
-
Assisted dying: what can we learn from other countries?
The Explainer A look at the world's right to die laws as MPs debate Kim Leadbeater's proposed bill
By The Week
-
How would assisted dying work in the UK?
The Explainer Proposed law would apply to patients in England and Wales with less than six months to live – but medics may be able to opt out
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
-
Assisted dying: will the law change?
Talking Point Historic legislation likely to pass but critics warn it must include safeguards against abuse
By The Week UK
-
What next for Prince Andrew after sex abuse case settlement?
Today's Big Question Campaigners ask how Duke of York is funding payout to Virginia Roberts Giuffre and ‘substantial donation’ to victims’ rights charity
By The Week Staff
-
Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settle sexual abuse lawsuit for undisclosed amount
news
By Brigid Kennedy
-
The fallout of stripping Prince Andrew’s royal titles
Under the Radar ‘Brutal’ decision rules out return to public life for the duke – and may sound warning to Prince Harry
By The Week Staff
-
What could Prince Andrew have faced in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial?
feature Duke of York agrees to pay ‘substantial donation’ in out-of-court settlement
By The Week Staff
-
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: will jurors’ sex abuse revelations lead to a retrial?
feature Lawyers for former socialite say judge ‘can and should order’ new hearing
By The Week Staff